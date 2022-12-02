A man was taken to Withybush Hospital after a two-vehicle crash on the A40 near Haverfordwest this morning (Friday, December 2).

The crash occurred at around 9.30am this morning, and involved a Mercedes Sprinter van and a Peugeot Partner Tepee.

The man from the Peugeot was taken to Withybush Hospital as a precaution.

Traffic built up coming in and out of Haverfordwest, but the road was clear around half an hour later.

A spokesperson from Dyfed-Powys Police said: “At approximately 9.25am this morning, we received a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the A40 Haverfordwest to Wolfscastle road.

“Vehicles involved were a Mercedes Sprinter van and a Peugeot Partner Tepee.

“One man from the Peugeot went to Withybush Hospital as a precaution, ambulance was not required.

“Road was clear by approximately 9.55am.”