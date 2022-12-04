MILFORD Haven is a large port in Pembrokeshire and has a number of transport links.

Since the town was founded in 1790, it has been host to a number of transport options including ships, trains, buses, cars, aircrafts and even horse and cart.

Here we take a look at some of the varying vehicles that have been in Milford Haven between the 1890s and the 1990s including Tall Ships, naval ships, a horse and cart, train and the famed Sea King helicopter.

Russian tall ship The Seadov in Milford Haven in 1991. Picture: Jeff Dunn

HMS Triton in Milford Haven in 1890. Picture: Fred Baker

Sea King helicopter in Milford Haven in the 1990s. Picture: Roger Conroy

Train at the Gulf Refinery in 1970. Picture: Fred Baker

Horse and cart outside the Empire Cinema, Milford Haven in the 1900s. Picture: Billy Taylor

HMS Orwell escorting Queen Elizabeth II on a trip to Milford Haven in 1955. Picture: Milford Mercury

