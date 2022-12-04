MILFORD Haven is a large port in Pembrokeshire and has a number of transport links.
Since the town was founded in 1790, it has been host to a number of transport options including ships, trains, buses, cars, aircrafts and even horse and cart.
Here we take a look at some of the varying vehicles that have been in Milford Haven between the 1890s and the 1990s including Tall Ships, naval ships, a horse and cart, train and the famed Sea King helicopter.
The pictures were supplied by our nostalgia group members.
