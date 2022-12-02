A Monkton landscaper has appeared before magistrates after pleading guilty to driving whilst 15 times the legal BZE limit of cocaine.

Haverfordwest magistrates heard how Ben Phillips, 33, of St Martin's Road, Monkton was stopped by police as he drove his Vauxhall Combo along Bridgend Terrace in Pembroke on June 17.

A drugs wipe carried out by officers proved positive for cocaine and Phillips was conveyed to the police station where further blood tests were carried out.

These gave a reading of 800 mcg of Benzoylecgonine (BZE) which is a cocaine compound. The legal limit is 50.

Phillips was represented in court by his solicitor Michael Kelleher, who said that his client had consumed the drugs the previous day.

"He'd been out the night before and had drunk alcohol and had also taken cocaine," he said.

"When he was tested, his alcohol level was zero and he had no idea that he was over the limit."

Mr Kelleher stressed that Phillips' driving was in no way impaired by his drug content.

"There was nothing wrong with his driving and in fact, after he provided the blood sample, the police dropped him back to his car so he could continue on his journey."

After listening to the evidence, Phillips was banned from driving for 12 months. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

