A Goodwick man has appeared before Pembrokeshire magistrates after running topless through Haverfordwest town centre.

Police received a 999 call from door staff on duty at a premises in Quay Street, informing them that a man had been restrained as a result of an incident which had taken place inside the pub.

But by the time the officers reached the pub on the night of October 29, they saw Leigh Buckland-Doran screaming in the street with his top off.

"It was clear that he was intoxicated," said Crown Prosecutor Kelly Rivers.

"The officers wanted to take him home to a safe place, but he refused and continued shouting and ranting in the street."

As a result, Buckland-Doran was arrested and subsequently charged with being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

This week he pleaded guilty to the charge.

"I drank too much and think someone hit me, or something," he told magistrates in his mitigation. "That's why I left."

He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 court surcharge.