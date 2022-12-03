A Christmas cracker of an exhibition is now open at Narberth's Oriel Q Gallery.
Gallery members have their work on show not only for visitors to enjoy, but also to give them a chance to buy a gift - or perhaps a present for themself - that will cheer and lift the spirits in the dark days of winter and political turmoil.
The gallery's membership includes some imaginative and innovative makers of jewellery, ceramics, beautifully-bound sketchbooks and quirky 3D objects, as well as a wealth of paintings and prints.
Ray Burnell's paintings waft viewers into the misty landscapes of Wales, lit by magical gleams of sunlight. Harriet Addyman`s jewellery includes limpet earrings and mussel shell pendants, recalling happy summer days spent beach-combing.
Oriel Q volunteer Susan Sands said: "No need to rack your brain for that special unique present - just visit Oriel Q Gallery, Market Square, Narberth SA67!"
Ortiel Q is open from 10am to 4pm Wednesdays to Saturdays.
Phone 01834 213894 or see www.orielqnarberth.com
