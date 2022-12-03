MS JOYCE Watson has thanked people and groups from across Pembrokeshire who came together to take a stand on violence against women.

She worked with the Women’s Institute, Soroptimists and other groups and bodies to arrange an event in Haverfordwest town centrer.

A candlelight vigil walked through the town centre to remember the victims of domestic violence, then heard a range of speakers in the HaverHub, Quay Street, Haverfordwest.

“I must thank all involved who made this event such a success,” said Mrs Watson. “It was important that people came together to take a stand on violence against women.

“This was the first gathering of its sort in Haverfordwest, and I was pleased that so many organisations and individuals supported it, despite the weather.”

The Haverfordwest vigil was attended by Dyfed Powys Police, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service, WI, Soroptimists, Action for Children, Men’s Sheds, Street Pastors, and other organisations and individuals.

Messages of support were read from MS Paul Davies, MS Cefin Campbell and MS Jane Dodds.

“Sadly, violence against women still affects too many people and impacts too many families,” said Mrs Watson.

“Coming together like this shows support for those suffering violence, remembers victims, and will help to change attitudes and behaviour for the future.

“Around White Ribbon Day people join in the simple promise to ‘Never commit, excuse or remain silent about male violence against women.’

“I urge you all to embrace this pledge and speak out for those denied a voice.”

Mrs Watson has worked with the Women’s Institute for ten years on the Not in my Name campaign, recruiting male ambassadors to make the White Ribbon promise.

She also hosts an annual vigil and other events at the Senedd in Cardiff Bay with the WI, introduced White Ribbon campaigning to Wales in her previous role 18 years ago and has organised many events across Wales including services in St David’s Cathedral and Brecon Cathedral.

In addition, she established the annual Carmarthen White Ribbon event.