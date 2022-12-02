Pembrokeshire motorists are being warned to be extra vigilant tonight (Friday) following confirmation that the gritters will be out in force.

The announcement was made earlier this evening by Pembrokeshire County Council following confirmation that the temperatures are set to plummet even further.

Drivers are being asked to travel only if their journeys are necessary and to allow sufficient time to reach their destination.

Dipped headlights are essential to see, however motorists are being asked not to use fog lights unless visibility is less than 100 meters as they dazzle oncoming vehilces. Rear fog lights can are also dangerous as they can obscure brake lights.