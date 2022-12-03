Over the last few years, more and more people have been working from home as they leave office life behind.

But it turns out millions that work from home are unaware they are entitled to tax relief of up to £624.

Now HMRC is encouraging people to check to see if they are eligible to claim back on the increased cost of living including heat and electricity.

Taking into account the increased costs on utility bills including gas, electricity and internet as usage has likely gone up.

And to help cover the added expense, HMRC is offering workers the chance to claim tax relief.

It is estimated that over three million people made a claim in the 2020-21 tax year.

How to check to see if you're entitled to work from home tax relief:

If you want to check to see if you are owed some tax relief then all you need to do is head to the Money Help Desk website.

From there you can fill in a short questionnaire that will ask you questions including your age, occupation, how long you've worked from home and a few more.

It will then check to see if you are entitled to make a claim.

Head to the website now.

