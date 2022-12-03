As temperatures continue to plummet and as many people across the county are beginning to feel the harsh impact of the current financial crisis, food banks are becoming a crucial part of everyday life.

This week local Senedd Member Joyce Watson visited Tesco Extra in Haverfordwest where she helped team members prepare this year’s winter food collection.

“The big push this year is for long-life food, to enable the charities to get what is needed, where it’s needed and when it's needed,” she said.

“More and more working people are relying on food handouts to get by, and this has become a scandalous feature of life in this country.

“And with the drop in temperatures and Christmas around the corner, families are facing some frightful spending decisions.”

Joyce Watson went on to say that Haverfordwest shoppers have proved extremely generous in their donations this year, and Tesco has topped up customer donations with a 20 per cent cash contribution to the charities.

Now in its tenth year, the campaign brings together the UK’s largest grocery retailer and the food bank charities, namely Trussell Trust and FareShare.

