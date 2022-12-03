Narberth Library is closed until further notice for essential building maintenance.

Library members who currently have books on loan will not be charged any fines during the closure (their books will be automatically extended during this time).

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused to library users,” said Mike Cavanagh, head of cultural services for Pembrokeshire County Council.

“The library is likely to be closed for a number of weeks until the work is completed.

“We will keep customers updated on progress via our web pages and social media.”

Library members are welcome to use other local libraries while Narberth is closed (membership automatically enables access to all libraries).

They can also access e-books, e-audio books and e-magazines free of charge at: www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/using-library-services/24-7-e-library

Narberth Library is a community managed partnership between Pembrokeshire County Council's library service, the Friends of Narberth Library and Narberth Town Council.

The library will be moving to the Old School site in Narberth late 2023/early 2024.

