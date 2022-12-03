North Pembrokeshire is in mourning this weekend following the death of former press photographer Huw R D Thomas.

He died yesterday (Friday, December 2), following a short illness.

Throughout the 1980's and '90's Huw worked for both the Tivyside and the Western Telegraph newspapers and his larger than life character resulted in him becoming a highly respected and much loved member of both newsrooms.

"When Huw walked into the office, everything stopped because of his larger than life presence," said former Tivyside editor, Aneurin Evans.

"Whenever a photograph needed to be taken, whether it was first thing in the morning or last thing at night, Huw was always happy to go out and do the job and despite whatever came his way, his cheerfulness was always at the forefront."

Huw was brought up at Holmws Farm, Newport and from a very young age showed a keen interest in press photography.

"I remember him approaching the paper as a very young man, possibly even as a school-leaver, saying that he was interested in a career in press photography and was there a chance he could work with us," continued Aneurin Evans.

"We took him on, and he became an exceptionally skilled photographer who was always in charge of every photograph he took but in a good way, never arrogantly."

Following his marriage to Mererid, who was a nurse at Cardigan Hospital, Huw set up a successful wedding photography business.

They lived at Oak Lodge, which was built in the grounds of Holmws Farm, and had a son and a daughter.

The funeral arrangements are being carried out by Paul Jenkins and Sons, Fishguard, however the details have yet to be finalised.

