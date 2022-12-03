A month-long celebration of the festive season is well and truly underway in Saundersfoot.

The village's Coastal Christmas brings local organisations, groups and businesses together to offer four weeks of events and activities for everyone in a friendly Pembrokeshire seaside setting.

Yesterday, Friday December 2, saw the switch-on of the Christmas tree and lights in the Sensory Gardens to add the finishing flourish to the village's white illuminations.

Saundersfoot Community Council chairman, Cllr Dean Ludlow is pictured with his son Lewis and Cllr Martyn Williams at the switch-on (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

There was a happy festive atmosphere in the village as youngsters from Saundersfoot CP School gathered to sing carols.

The pupils wrapped up warmly to sing their Christmas favourites. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

Throughout the month, a row of Christmas cabins will be selling food and gifts and providing a space for buskers.

A tunnel of lights leads the way to the Christmas cabins. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

All the events for Saundersfoot Coastal Christmas can be found on www.saundersfootcoastalchristmas.co.uk

The village's businesses are a welcoming sight. (Image: Garetrh Davies Photography)

The village also has a new events website - www.saundersfootevents.co.uk - which has just been launched by Saundersfoot Connect.

The contemporary Christmas tree stands tall in the Sensory Gardens. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)