Haverfordwest County caused an upset last night (Friday, December 2) as they beat high-flying Penybont to close in on the much-desired top six in the Cymru Premier.

The 2-1 win makes it three wins on the bounce for Tony Pennock’s men, who have not lost a match since October.

Elliot Dugan’s first goal for the Bluebirds and a stunning free kick from Jamie Veale was enough to secure victory, despite a stoppage-time penalty from the visitors.

Dugan opened the scoring after ten minutes with the home side’s first real attack, after the match started with pressure from Penybont.

A cross-cum-shot from Rhys Abbruzzese was beautifully caught by Dugan, making his first home start for County, and went in at the near post past Alex Pennock in the Penybont goal.

County did not shut up shop after going in front, as they kept pushing against their third-placed opponents, and a contender for goal of the season gave them some breathing space.

Ben Fawcett earned a free kick 25 yards from goal, as Jamie Veale stepped up and curled an absolute beauty into the top left corner past Pennock, with no chance of stopping the thunderstrike.

County had a two-goal lead going into half time, as Penybont came out trying to get back into the game.

After a handful of stoppages and injuries, eight minutes were added on, as Penybont pushed forward and got themselves back into the game.

A flurry of attacks resulted in a goalmouth scramble which saw a Penybont player fouled in the box, forcing referee Bryn Markham-Jones to point to the spot.

Nathaniel David Wood stepped up for the visitors, and sent Lee Idzi the wrong way to give his side some hope with four minutes remaining… but the drama was not over.

In the tense final moments, as Penybont pushed forward, a player from each side went for the loose ball, as both went flying after an almighty collision, which resulted in Markham-Jones sending off Penybont’s Mael Davies.

Haverfordwest clung on for the last few minutes against the ten men who fought to find the equaliser, and stayed strong to secure the three points.

The win sees County climb to seventh, only two points off the top six, and five points off Penybont who slip into fourth.

Next up for Pennock’s side is two away games at Newtown and Cardiff Metropolitan, before a return to the Ogi Bridge Meadow Stadium on December 23 as they face Aberystwyth Town, who lost 11-0 last night against TNS.