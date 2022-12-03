Peggy, bless her little heart, hasn’t been blessed with looks.

Despite her beautiful little persona, this tiny specimen is never going to trot off with the Crufts trophy for the most beautiful dog in creation.

But now, thanks to Matt Dahon, things could be on the turn.

“We love dogs and we want to celebrate them, no matter what they look like,” he said.

“And it’s great that so many owners are willing to put their beloved pets forward for our competition.

“But we need to be clear - this is a contest to find the ugliest dog in Britain. I stress - the ugliest dog, not the cutest."

And for this reason, 90 per cent of entries in Matt's competition have already been eliminated as they’re too cute.

Which brings us back to Peggy and her looks, (or lack of).

Her proud owners have entered her for the competition which is being run by ParrotPrint, of which Matt is the founder.

“In a nutshell, we’re looking for dogs who make your eyes hurt when you look at them,” he continues.

“So if you think your dog is butt ugly, then we want to hear from you.”

The overall winner will be treated to a professional grooming session and a ‘before and after’ photo session with the aim of transforming the one-time ugly mutt into a radiant little beauty.

One entrant will be chosen from a shortlist of 12.

To enter simply email a picture of your dog along with some details such as its name, age, breed, and where you live. Don't forget to include your own name and contact details.

The contest closes on 31 December and the shortlisted lucky 12 will be announced in early 2023.

Entries should be sent to http://uglydog@parrotprint.com

