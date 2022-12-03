As the cost-of-living crisis continues to hit many of us in the pockets, there are fears petrol prices could rise by another 12p early in 2023.

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) revealed in its forecasts published alongside the Budget that it is expecting fuel duty to rise by 23% in the spring, increasing the price of petrol and diesel by around 12p per litre.

Some Tory MPs have called for a freeze to fuel duty to avoid the rise.

In a letter to the Chancellor, Tory backbencher Jonathan Gullis warned that if he tried to go ahead with the rise it would be opposed by a “substantial number” of Conservative MPs.

“The Chancellor needs to listen to motorists, van drivers and truckers, who are already being smacked hard with cripplingly high taxation, and prove to them we actually have their backs by keeping the price at the pump down,” he said.

However, with petrol prices looking likely to rise again next year, driving experts at GoShorty have shared their top tips for saving money on your petrol.

Drive Sensibly

One of the easiest ways to save money on your car is to change how you drive. Different ways of driving use more or less fuel. Driving smoothly – not speeding up, slowing down or changing gear too quickly – is an effective way to use less fuel in the current climate.

Go Slower

Going slower is also an easy way to use less fuel and save money. Generally, the speed limit is a good measure. While you should be sticking to the speed limit anyway, going at 70mph rather than 60mph uses 9% more fuel. Going 80mph (even on the motorway) uses 25% more fuel than going 70mph.

Carry Less

Everything you put on or in your car is weighing it down. Heavier cars go slower and use more fuel. An estimated extra 50kg of fuel makes a car 1-2% less fuel-efficient. This sort of weight is easy to achieve in a car. Attachments to your car that should be temporary are easy to forget about. Roof bars and cycle racks should be removed when not being used, as they are heavy.

Shop Around

Fuel costs can vary wildly between different areas and different petrol stations. Finding the best deals in your local area is an easy way to reduce your potential driving costs. Generally, fuel from supermarkets is cheaper than from both chain and independent petrol stations. It is also often possible to get vouchers for cheaper fuel when you shop at the same supermarket.

Care for your Car

Cars that are not maintained tend to use more fuel than those that are kept well looked after. Make sure that you service your car every year. Minor issues with engines or valves can contribute to inefficient use of fuel, and as a result, higher costs.