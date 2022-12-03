A man has appeared before magistrates charged with threatening to burn down a property in Milford Haven and causing intentional suffocation to it’s owner.

Sam Dolling, 27, is further charged that on the same day, July 16, he damaged property at the house, namely a letterbox, pool table, a gate and a ceiling.

This week Dolling, of Vicary Crescent, Milford Haven appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates where he pleaded guilty to threatening to destroy the property by fire and of causing criminal damage.

He denied the charge of intentional suffocation.

All three cases were adjourned by magistrates pending further discussions between the Crown Prosecution and Dolling’s defence solicitor in relation to the intentional suffocation charge.

He will next appear before magistrates on December 19.

He was released on conditional bail, the condition being that he does not contact the victim.

