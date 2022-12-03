Noel festivities will be arriving in Neyland tomorrow evening (Sunday) when St Clement's Church opens its doors for a magical evening of music and a true celebration of Christmas.

There will be choral performances by the children of Neyland School Choir and the much-loved Neyland Ladies Choir as well as the Cleddau Chamber Orchestra.

The evening begins at 6pm.  No tickets are required and there is no admission fee.

