Noel festivities will be arriving in Neyland tomorrow evening (Sunday) when St Clement's Church opens its doors for a magical evening of music and a true celebration of Christmas.
There will be choral performances by the children of Neyland School Choir and the much-loved Neyland Ladies Choir as well as the Cleddau Chamber Orchestra.
The evening begins at 6pm. No tickets are required and there is no admission fee.
