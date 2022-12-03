Strictly Come Dancing viewers are outraged after a 'leak' has revealed a fan favourite was voted off after the Quarter final show.

Friday night's show, which was rescheduled due to the World Cup, treated fans to the glitz and glamour that comes with the Musicals special.

However, with just weeks until the final, the tension is already building as the remaining stars battle it out in the ballroom for that glitterball trophy.

The Results show, which is normally broadcast on Sunday, was recorded after voting closed on Friday.

Strictly quarter final results 'leak' as fan favourite leaves BBC contest

Similar to previous weeks this series, the results of which two couples faced the dreaded dance-off have been leaked ahead of the episode airing.

Newsquest will not reveal the details of which two celebrities found themselves in the bottom two since these results have not been verified and so as not to spoil the programme.

Understandably, some fans couldn't stand the wait and have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the result

One fan posted:"Diabolical judgement last night."

A second viewer chimed in:" Mmm not sure happy with this result but c’est La vie."

A third person wrote:"[Elimated Strictly contestant ] should not have gone she was amazing."

What time is the Strictly Results show tonight?





The Quarter-final results show airs at 5. 40 pm on BBC One on Saturday, December 4.

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will reveal the two Strictly stars with the least votes who will be facing the dreaded dance-off.

One couple will then be voted off the series by the judges and will miss out on next week's semi-final.

The Results show will also see a performance from the cast of The Cher Show and a Guys and Dolls routine by the professional dancers.

Strictly Come Dancing Results show airs on BBC One on Saturday, December 4 at 5.40 pm.