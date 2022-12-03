An investigation has been launched after a pedestrian using a walking frame was hit by a car in Pembroke Dock yesterday afternoon, December 2.

Dyfed-Powys Police has confirmed that officers were called to Laws Street at around 12.30pm following the collision which involved a black Chrysler Grand Voyager.

No information has been released concerning any injuries sustained during the incident, nor whether the pedestrian required hospital treatment as a result.

If anyone has any information concerning the incident or was in the vicinity at around this time, they are asked to contact officers on 101.