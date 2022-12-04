Milford Haven was rocking around the Christmas tree in a truly magical way last night as thousands of people lined the streets for the switching on of the Christmas lights.

Hamilton Terrace was closed to traffic from 3pm and for the next two hours, people streamed in to the town from miles around to join in with the exciting countdown.

Beautiful live Christmas music was provided by the Milford Haven Town Band and the Neyland Ladies Choir, while the Round Table's task was to host Santa throughout the evening, and ensure that his sleigh was in superb running order. And true to form, the Round Table's task was exemplary.

Over a hundred children accompanied Santa on his journey along Charles Street then back to the town hall via Hamilton Terrace, with each child carrying a lantern. These were the pupils of the four primary schools that serve Milford Haven and Geilliswick.

The entire lighting event was organised by Milford Haven Town Council.

