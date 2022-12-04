We're approaching the end of another glittering Strictly series but fans don't have long to wait until the Christmas special.

The BBC has confirmed that Strictly will return for a festive special on December 25 along with a star-studded lineup.

The six celebrities confirmed to be taking part this year will each perform a Christmas-inspired routine.

We will see some of the biggest names in showbiz hope to impress the judges and the live voting audience to be crowned Strictly Come Dancing Christmas champion.

Strictly Christmas special 2022 celebrities and professionals

Rosie Ramsey and Neil Jones

It's time to unwrap our first Christmas Special celeb! Welcome fab-yule-lous presenter and podcaster Rosie Ramsey to #Strictly 💃🎄 pic.twitter.com/pVD1MnSu2R — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) November 30, 2022

Presenter and podcaster Rosie Ramsey was the first celebrity to be confirmed for the Strictly festive special this year.

Ramsey, who is married to comedian Chris Ramsey, said: "I am thrilled to be dancing in this year’s Strictly Christmas special! After watching my husband Chris compete a few years ago, I’ve been desperate to get on that dance floor myself!

"I also absolutely LOVE Christmas, and my partner Neil is lovely, so this is just perfect. Best. Christmas. Ever!"

Rickie Haywood-Williams and Luba Mushtuk

BBC Radio DJ Rickie Haywood-Williams will also be donning some festive sparkle as part of the Christmas line up.

Rickie commented about the announcement, saying: “I have watched Strictly over the years and always said I’d be too scared to do it. But here I am ready to go for it, sequins n’ all.”

Alexandra Mardell and Kai Widdrington

Taking the trip from Weatherfield to Elstree for our Christmas Special, it's Corrie star Alexandra Mardell 🤩 #Strictly@asmardell27 pic.twitter.com/fs0nv19ISW — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) December 1, 2022

Actress Alexandra Mardell, best known for playing Emma Brooker in the ITV soap Coronation Street, will also be appearing on the special.

Mardell shared: “I’ve grown up with Strictly Come Dancing, and my Mum always said she’d love to see me on the show so this really is the best Christmas present I could give her.

"I can’t wait to get into the training room and see what festive moves I can bring to the table!”

Larry Lamb and Nadiya Bychkova

Fancy some lamb for Christmas? Get ready for Larry Lamb to hit the #Strictly dance floor! 🕺🏻@larrylamb47 pic.twitter.com/kggXtBqgge — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) December 1, 2022

Larry Lamb, best known for his starring roles on Eastenders, Gavin & Stacey and New Tricks, was the fourth celeb confirmed for the one-off episode.

Following the announcement, the actor said: “Christmas has come early! I can’t wait to get on the dance floor and learn a brand new skill ready for all those festive parties.

"I am excited yet incredibly nervous but I know Nadiya will look after me, and I look forward to adding a bit of extra sparkle to Christmas day.”

Nicola Roberts and Giovanni Pernice

Preparing to put on a show in our Christmas Special, say hello to Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts 👋 #Strictly@NicolaRoberts pic.twitter.com/g1f5QhUJl7 — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) December 2, 2022

Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts is swapping her mic for dancing shoes this Christmas.

Following the news, Nicola added:" “It’s truly an honour to be part of Strictly, but to be invited on to the prestigious Christmas day episode is something very special indeed.

"They’ve promised me extra glitter, sparkle and frosting all wrapped up together with a big bow on top. What more could a girl wish for at Christmas!”

George Webster and Amy Dowden

Welcome presenter George Webster, dancing his way from @CBeebiesHQ to the #Strictly Christmas Special! 🪩 pic.twitter.com/HpWfMuJZGU — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) December 2, 2022

CBeebies presenter George Webster was named as the sixth and final celeb to join the Christmas cast.

Webster commented:" "I love Strictly and have watched it every year. I’ve always dreamed of being on the show one year and I’m so excited to be on this year’s Christmas Special!

"To be partnered with Amy is such an honour, we get on so well, she’s so lovely and an amazing dancer. I’m looking forward to being "Strictlyfied". Bring on the glitter and everything else. I can’t wait to perform on the Strictly dancefloor."

Strictly Come Dancing: Christmas Special airs Christmas Day on BBC One and iPlayer.