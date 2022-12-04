Four hundred Neyland residents have asked for their town’s Christmas tree to be placed in a central location for all to see, but this week the petitions handed in to Neyland Town Council appear to have been in vain.

For the past two months, requests have been made to the town council to position the town’s main Christmas tree on an area known as Policeman’s Bank which is on the High Street, adjacent to the bus stop and opposite the Co-op supermarket.

But this week the residents discovered that the main tree will remain outside the Community Hub which is in a back street away from the main thoroughfare.

Neyland's main Christmas tree, which is at the Community hub (Image: Western Telegraph)

The townspeople’s disappointment has been further rankled by the fact that a second large tree has now been positioned outside Neyland Community School, which is just a few hundred metres away from the Hub.

“We’re extremely disappointed to find that the people of the town haven’t been listened to,” said Vanessa Mcgeown, who has been one of the main campaigners for the Policeman’s Bank tree.

“The petitions are telling us that around 400 people want the tree to be re-positioned from the Hub to Policeman’s Bank, but this request has been ignored.

“It’s wonderful that the children have got a tree outside their school, but why in the world put the second tree just a few feet away in the Hub? Surely the town’s second tree should be in a place where everyone can see it and enjoy it?”

The matter was raised at last month’s meeting of Neyland Town Council when Mrs Mcgeown and her supporters were assured by councillors that a deciduous tree currently standing on Policeman’s Bank would be illuminated for the festive season (see main picture).

“Yes, that’s all very well,” continued Vanessa McGeown.

“But this is the same as stringing some lights over a twig. What’s more, the lights only cover a quarter of the thing, so you’ve passed it before you even realise it’s there.

“I was born and brought up in Neyland like so many others in the town, and when you find that you’re feelings are being ignored, it’s very hurtful.”

Vanessa McGeown intends raising the issue once again at tomorrow’s meeting of Neyland Town Council (December 5) and is expected to be joined by fellow campaigners.

The meeting takes place at the Community Hub at 7pm.

