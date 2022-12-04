Staff and patients at the South Pembrokeshire Hospital, Pembroke Dock, are in line to receive a well-deserved reward next year thanks to plans to create a contemplative garden and recreational area on land at the rear of the hospital.

The project is to create a path and quiet recreational and seating area which will be accessible from the hospital car park.

The garden will be designed on a large, currently unused, grassy area which is not easily accessible to staff and patients as there are no paths leading to it.

The land, which extends to some 300 square metres, already has mature trees, however the developers plan to change management of the grassland area to encourage a more biodiverse meadow. A pathway will lead through the garden which will enable people to walk through the meadow and enjoy the wildlife which it will subsequently attract.

The land is visible from a number of the hospital bedrooms and is sufficiently large enough to become an outdoor space for patients, staff and visitors.

The proposed project is expected to have a minor effect on existing habitats, however its careful design and management will create a matrix of habitats which will enhance the biodiversity of the site.

The application is being submitted by Pembrokeshire County Council.

