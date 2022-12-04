The costumes are ready, the lines are learnt and the dances have been choreographed to a tee which means it’s time for curtain-up at The Torch Theatre’s annual pantomime - Sleeping Beauty.

To help people get into the panto spirit, the Western Telegraph has great pleasure in introducing you to the ‘good versus evil’ cast of what already promises to be the theatre's best panto yet.

First on stage comes Fanny the Nanny, played by the fabulous Dion Davies.

Dion is a much-loved face at the Torch and a highly respected actor having appeared in the role of Dame since 2010.

And this year’s performance looks set to go down in history as a corker as poor Fanny the Nanny has lost her bloomers.

The role of Princess Rose will be played by Gwenllian Higginson who is a familiar face on television having recently appeared on Pobol Y Cwm (S4C) and Casualty (BBC).

Gwenllian in her role as the princess (Image: Drew Buckley Photography)

Samuel Freeman is Fester the Jester and he’s delighted to be returning to the Torch once again this Christmas.

“I’m ready to hang up my princely coat to don Fester the Jester’s comic garb,” he said. “But I’m honoured to be performing in the theatre that captivated and inspired me from a young age.”

Born and bred in Milford Haven, Samuel is an Actor Musician. After attending The Torch Youth Theatre, he trained at Bath Spa School of Music and Performing Arts.

Samuel (Image: Drew Buckley Photography)

He’s an associate artist of Calf 2 Cow, working as musical director and composer on The Wave, The Wind in the Willows and the upcoming adaption of The Jabberwocky.

The performances will run from Friday, December 16 to Saturday, December 31.

