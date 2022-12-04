If anyone fancies the romantic idyll of spending the night as a king, queen, prince or princess in their very own historic castle, well tonight could be your lucky night - Pembrokeshire has two majestic holds which are currently up for grabs.

Inspired by the TV show ‘I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here’, popular travel blogger Kieran Windsor has produced a quirky tourist guide flagging up the mighty Welsh castles where people can stay.

And of the hundreds of castles with which Wales is blessed, many of which are now in ruins, Pembrokeshire boasts no fewer than two where people can spend the night – Roch Castle near Haverfordwest and Manorbier Castle, near Tenby.

“I’ve loved visiting castles, ever since I was a kid, so this was without a doubt been one of my favourite guides to put together," the computer whizz from Newtown, Powys, told the Western Telegraph.

“Wales has more castles per square mile than in any other country in Europe but most people only know about the ones that you can visit for the day. But I wanted to shout about the castles that you can actually stay in overnight.”

Kieran started his first backpacking travel blog as a hobby but within five years, it had morphed into a full-time business. Earlier this year he launched his latest project www.walesguidebook.com.

“The castle guide is the fastest-growing feature on the website and there’s definitely a demand out there for people wanting more information,” he said.

Two of his favourite castles happen to be the ones in Pembrokeshire, namely Manorbier and Roch.

One of the sumptuous bedrooms at Roch Castle (Image: Roch Castle)

Manorbier Castle is a Norman structure, situated five miles southwest of Tenby.

It was founded in the late 11th century by the Anglo-Norman de Barry family and formed part of a mesne lordship under the control of the medieval Earls of Pembroke.

Roch Castle, meanwhile, was built in the second half of th 12th-century by Norman knight Adam de Rupe probably on the site of an earlier wooden structure.

Roche is the usual French word for rock, while rupestre signifies a plant growing among rocks.

Now that his latest guide has been launched, Kieren is continuing his travels to unearth more hidden finds that will help him promote Wales as a top tourist destination.

“It’s a dream job. As someone who loves to travel and is passionate about their home country, what could be better?”

MORE NEWS