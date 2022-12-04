A carpenter employed by major Pembrokeshire building contractor W B Griffiths has been banned from driving after failing to provide breath samples following his arrest.

Officers were called to Newport Road , Fishguard, in the early hours of October 27 following reports that a vehicle which was being driven by Edward Bennett had collided with a parked vehicle.

“When police spoke to the driver, they realised that he smelt heavily of intoxicants,” Crown Prosecutor Kelly Rivers told Haverfordwest magistrates earlier this week.

A roadside breath test proved positive, with a reading of 64 mcg, and Bennett 20, was taken to the police station for further breath tests to be carried out.

But Ms Rivers said the defendant failed to provide the two additional tests that were required by the officers.

“He was walking back and fore and was unable to stand still,” she said.

“He also failed to blow hard enough and long enough.”

But Bennett’s solicitor, Mr David Williams, said this was largely the result of the first intoxicator machine’s failure to record the readings. Because of it's failure, a second machine had to be used.

“We all read about the way in which police carry out this procedure but we hardly ever read about there being a problem such as this, when a second machine had to be used,” he said.

“It was very unusual.”

Mr Williams went on to say that his client had felt overwhelmed and intimidated during his time at the police station.

“This was in no way reflective of the way he was being treated, but it was the first time ever that he had found himself in a situation such as this.

“He became confused and slightly disorientated and the asthma from which he suffers began to emerge.

"He didn’t tell the officers because he was feeling a little intimidated by the general ambience of the circumstances in which he was in, so between everything, it was very difficult.

"But this was not a deliberate refusal.”

Mr Williams went on to say that Bennett, of Main Street, Fishguard, is employed as a carpenter with WB Griffiths.

“Despite how well he’s done as a carpenter and how pleased the company is with his progress, they won’t be able to continue to employ him, as driving is an essential part of his employment," he said.

"So the ramifications for my client are going to be far-reaching.”

After listening to the evidence, Bennett was disqualified from driving for 14 months. This will be reduced by 14 weeks following his agreement to carry out a drink-drive awareness course which must be completed by August 22, 2023.

He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 court surcharge.

