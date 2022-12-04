One of Wales’s most poignant and sacred landmarks – the Military Cemetery in Pembroke Dock - is being desecrated by dog walkers who fail to clean up the excrement which is being left behind by their animals.

Reports are coming in of ‘excessive amounts’ of dogs that are being allowed to roam free after being let off their leads in the Mliitary Cemetry in Llanion. But perhaps most concerning is the amount of dog excrement which is being left abandoned on the beautifully maintained lawns.

“The cemetery is a very poignant part of our town. Please do not abuse it,” commented a Military Cemetery spokesperson.

And his concern is being shared by Pembroke Dock residents.

“The Military cemetery is supposed to be sacred, holy ground,” commented one angry resident.

“How dare these people desecrate the place by walking their dogs and allowing them to use the place as a toilet. It’s disgraceful and disgusting.

“It amazes me how people don’t even bother to pick their dogs’ poo up, as it’s such a simple thing to do.

"And up the picnic site it’s dreadful. You see dog walkers going around not taking any notice of what their dogs are doing, but they just seem to think it’s ok.”

The Pembroke Dock Military Cemetery is a burial ground for military personnel and is the only dedicated military cemetery of its kind in Wales.

It is believed to have opened around 1860, which is the date found on some of its earliest graves.

Forty Commonwealth service personnel who participated in the First World War and 33 from the Second World War are buried here and the most recent burial was in 1955.

A Cross of Sacrifice within the cemetery grounds is used as a focal point for commemoration events.

The cemetery was forced to close to the public in 2013, when a 20-foot-deep sinkhole opened up around the grave of Private Francis Ryan. The incident was believed to have been caused by water erosion of the limestone beneath Ryan's grave.

The cemetery partially reopened in January 2014 with the affected area being fenced off, before clay-cement grouting was used to fill in the sinkhole, allowing the cemetery to fully reopen in April 2014.

The cemetery is owned by the Ministry of Defence and managed by the Defence Infrastructure Organisation group.

