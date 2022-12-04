When Adam Morrissey got back to his caravan after a night’s drinking in Tenby, he made the mistake of walking into the caravan next door.

Not realising his mistake, he promptly curled up on the sofa and fell asleep.

But his arrival disturbed the rightful inhabitants who immediately woke him up and asked him to go back to his own caravan.

“But he refused,” Crown Prosecutor Ben Williams told Haverfordwest magistrates earlier this week.

“He said he was going to sleep in his car as he didn’t want to wake his kids up.”

The security staff at the Kiln Park Caravan Park, Tenby alerted police of the incident and they arrived at the scene at around 12.45am.

“They could tell immediately that the defendant was drunk as his speech was slurred and he was unsteady on his feet,” said Mr Williams.

“He was asked to return his car keys to his caravan before getting inside his vehicle but he refused to do so and began getting disorderly.

“He began shouting, with the result that the people in the caravan he had originally gone into were becoming scared.”

Morrissey, 36,of Blaengarw, Bridgend, was eventually handcuffed and charged with being drunk and disorderly.

He denied the offence which took place on September 17.

His trial was listed to take place last Wednesday however Morrissey failed to attend, claiming he was suffering from syphilis and dysentery.

But magistrates chose to hear the case in his absence as he had failed to submit medical documentation to the court confirming his illness.

After considering the Prosecution evidence, magistrates found Morrissey guilty of the offence.

He was fined £220 and ordered to pay £400 Prosecution costs and an £88 surcharge.

