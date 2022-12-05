A pedestrian sustained serious injuries after being hit by a car in Pembroke Dock on Friday afternoon.

Police confirmed over the weekend that the man, who was using a walking frame, was hit at around 12.30pm on Friday.

Officers have confirmed that the pedestrian sustained serious injuries as a result of the collision and had to be conveyed to hospital.

A Police statement confirmed: "Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating a collision between a car and a pedestrian, who was using a walking frame, in Pembroke Dock on Friday (2 December).

"Officers were called to Laws Street at around 12.30pm following the collision involving a black Chrysler Grand Voyager.

"The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries."

Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dashcam footage to get in touch by ringing 101, on //bit.ly/DPPContactOnline or email 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or call 101.

Quote reference: DPP/2171/03/12/2022/02/C

You can also get in touch anonymously with Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111, or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.