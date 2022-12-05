CARDIGAN schoolboy boxer Ianto Lloyd produced a polished display en route to a unanimous points victory over Irian Cox (Port Talbot Bulldogs) at a dinner show in Baglan at the weekend.

In what proved a clean and lively contest, Lloyd took control from the start, keeping his space with sharp and accurate jabs.

His opponent’s ducking in his attempts to get past the Cardigan boy’s left jab made it hard for Lloyd to use his right hand to full effect, but when he did occasionally find his range it proved very effective.

Cardigan ABC’s latest recruit Max Kirkwood had an entertaining skills bout against Alexander Jones (Bulldogs) on the same bill.

Meanwhile, Cardigan ABC’s Commonwealth Games stars Ioan and Garan Croft made swift work of the Wales Three Peaks Challenge, reaching the top of Pen y Fan by 5am and the summit of Cadair Idris by about 12 midday, before attaining the top of Snowdon by 5pm.