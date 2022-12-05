Air fryers have become the latest kitchen craze but are they really cheaper to run than ovens?

Households have been looking for creative ways to offset the soaring cost of living with demand for the handy appliance leaping by 3000%.

The consumer group Which? has released new research which states that the gadget can actually cost 3 times less to run than a traditional oven.

What is an air fryer?





Air fryer ovens are small, more energy and time-efficient than full-size ovens and since you can fry, grill, roast and bake, you can also cut out the need for your stove.

Ideal for people trying to consume fewer calories, air fryers simulate deep frying without submerging food in oil.

A fan within the air fryer circulates hot air at a high speed, creating the ultimate crispy textures and preserving many good nutrients.

Is it cheaper to run an air fryer or an oven?





Air fryers join microwaves, pressure cookers and slow cookers which are all reported to have cheaper running costs than conventional ovens, according to the new analysis.

Which? has said that any saving from the appliance needs to be weighed against the initial cost and for an air fryer, that could be up to £300.

The brand, which promotes informed consumer choice, put its testers on the case to decipher what the cheapest and quickest method of cooking a roast chicken was.

The testers reported that a pressure cooker was the most effective method and cost 11p and took 32 minutes compared with 39p and 76 minutes in an oven.

However, the pressure cooker didn't produce the ideal crispy skin that regular roasting did.

Although, the air fryer was not the cheapest option, the testers found that it would only cost 18p to cook a “perfect” roast chicken.

Meanwhile, the air fryer was the cheapest for cooking chips ( 10p for two portions) in comparison to 29p in the oven.

It was also cheaper to use an air fryer to bake a cake at just 8p.

Baking in a traditional oven costs 24p in comparison.

The induction hob and pressure cooker were the cheapest for cooking soup at 9p.

In contrast, the microwave was the cheapest method for steaming vegetables and jacket potatoes.

Emily Seymour, Which? energy editor, said: “Energy bills are a real concern for millions of households across the country, especially when many are already feeling the pressures of the cost-of-living crisis, and cooking is one of the everyday costs that really mount up over time.

“There has been a surge of interest in air fryers and smaller cooking appliances in recent months, and our research shows that the hype could be justified in some cases, as we’ve found these products cost less to cook certain foods than conventional ovens.

“The cost savings will soon be lost if you have to cook more than one batch though, so it’s still better to use your oven if you’re cooking large quantities.

“But for quick, small meals, we’ve found that it’s worth trying out the alternatives.”

