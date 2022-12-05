Harpist Eliza Bradbury from Haverfordwest High VC School was the overall winner at this year’s Pembrokeshire Secondary Schools Valero Music Festival.

The annual festival, which is organised by the Pembrokeshire County Council Music Service and sponsored by Valero, took place at Ysgol Caer Elen recently after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Over 120 young musicians from each of the county’s eight county secondary schools, Pembrokeshire College and further afield took part in individual and ensemble competitions throughout the day.

Later in the afternoon, an enthusiastic audience enjoyed a Spotlight concert showcasing the individual winners and the winners of the instrumental and vocal ensemble competitions. During the day, every performer who was placed first, second or third in their class received a badge in recognition of their achievement.

Pictured is the Haverfordwest High VC School Band which won the Open Instrumental Ensemble competition, with Stephen Thornton of Valero. (Image: Pembrokeshire County Council)

Music Service manager Philippa Roberts said; “‘After a three-year pause, we are delighted to have been able to provide - with the continued support from Valero -a platform for Pembrokeshire’s young musicians which showcases their resilience and dedication to music.

“Offering these valuable opportunities in an encouraging and supportive environment will ensure we develop ambitious, capable and creative learners which are key aspects of the New Music Plan for Wales.

“Thanks also go to The Friends of Pembrokeshire Young Musicians for providing refreshments and who continue to support the music service at all events throughout the year.”

Timothy Angel, vocal adjudicator, expressed his admiration for the day.

“It was a wonderful festival which highlighted the very high standards of the pupils and staff of Pembrokeshire Music Service. It is always an honour to adjudicate and with the events of the last two years, a joy to see so many participants.”

The overall winner, harpist Eliza Bradbury, was presented with the overall winners’ Cup by head adjudicator Timothy Angel.

Earlier in the day Eliza, who won the Open Piano/Harp competition, performed Ten Past Two by Mark Glentworth.

Winner of the Open Woodwind competition was Anya Beynon-Krampf from Greenhill School who performed Nocturne by Boulanger.

The Open Strings competition winner was violinist Jenifer Rees from Redhill School who performed Polish Dance by Severn.

The Open Jazz winner was Dylan Sanders-Swales from Haverfordwest High VC School who performed his own arrangement of Caravan.

Dylan was also the winner of the Open Percussion class. He performed Page 1 by Tower of Power.

Carys Wood from Greenhill School was the winner of the Open Brass class and performed Zelda by Percy Code.

The Open Vocal Competition was won by Heledd Richardson from Pembrokeshire College who sang Quia Respexit by JS Bach.

The Open Vocal Ensemble class winners were a vocal trio from Haverfordwest High VC School – Ruby Panesar, Honey Johnston and Libby Banner performed Rwyn dy weld yn sefyll.

The Open Instrumental Ensemble competition was won by Haverfordwest High VC School Band, who performed Last train to London.

The invited professional adjudicators - Timothy Angel, vocal; Denis Mahoney, ensemble; Christopher Vale, woodwind; Robin Hackett, brass; Jane Gregory, strings; Bethan Harkin, piano and harp; Melanie Walker, instrumental; Peter Morgan, percussion and jazz – were greatly impressed with the high standard and strength of schools’ music on show from across the county.

Pictured with Stephen Thornton of Valero are the vocal trio from Haverfordwest High VC School who won the Open Vocal Ensemble class; Ruby Panesar, Honey Johnston and Libby Banner. (Image: Pembrokeshire County Council)

County Music Service events coordinator Miranda Morgan thanked the adjudicators, teachers, parents and students for making the Festival such a success.

“I think it’s fair to say we had a fantastic day of musical enjoyment, and all should be proud for their fabulous performances throughout the day," she said. "We are so grateful to the adjudicators for sharing their time with our pupils as well as to the staff, parents and pupils for supporting the event. It is wonderful to see live music thriving in our county again.”

RESULTS

Woodwind

Grade 3 1st Carys Williams Redhill 2nd Olivia Towe Bro Preseli 3rd Angharad Thomas Bro Preseli HC Bethan Pickard MHS

Grade 4 Flute 1st Dillon Prayle HHVC 2nd Ffion Evans Caer Elen 3rd Charlotte Bojanowski Bro Gwaun

Grade 4 Clarinet and Sax 1st Ffion Howells MHS 2nd Tom Pounder MHS 3rd Oliver Newboult Bro Gwaun H.C Alicia Thomas MHS

Grade 5 Woodwind 1st Dewi Roberts Pembrokeshire College 2nd Eryn Howlett MHS 3rd Ela-Gwennon Jones Caer Elen

Grade 6 Woodwind 1st Livia Pyart HHVC 2nd Ffion Canton HHVC 3rd Josh Geertman Greenhill

Open Woodwind* 1st Anya Beynon-Krampf Greenhill 2nd Charlotte Lewis Harri Tudur 3rd Bethany Sexton HHVC

Brass

Grade 3 Brass 1st Owen Mackeen Caer Elen 2nd Harry Thomas Penrhyn Dewi

Grade 4 Brass 1st Archie Noyce Greenhill 2nd Zach Evans Greenhill 3rd Fabian Fells YBG HC Aaron Beynon Penrhyn Dewi

Grade 5 Brass 1st Jaap Harris Bro Preseli 2nd Matthew Shaw Greenhill 3rd Seren Barrett Greenhill HC Ioan Bromby Greenhill

Grade 6 Brass 1st Ifan Evans YBG 2nd Filip Middlemist HHVC

Open Brass * 1st Carys Wood Greenhill 2nd Ianto Evans YBG 3rd Nia Llewellyn HHVC 3rd Iwan Brew Pembrokeshire College HC Lucy Anthony Greenhill

Strings

Grade 3 Strings 1st Tom Bridger Penrhyn Dewi 2nd Brooke Paterson YBG 3rd Grace Tilbury Harri Tudur

Grade 4 Strings 1st Claudia Couzens Redhill 2nd Cosmo Karenin YBG 3rd Sara James Caer Elen

Grade 5 Strings 1st Mia Burnett HHVC 2nd Cerys Hughes Redhill 3rd Gwenna Kennerley HHVC HC Megan Evans Caer Elen HC Sebastian Semaani-Rodriguez Penrhyn Dewi HC Annabel John Penrhyn Dewi

Grade 6 Strings 1st Sami Semaani-Rodriguez YBG 2nd Sarah Likeman Bro Preseli 3rd Seren Barrett Greenhill 3rd Maria Cabral HHVC

Open Strings* 1st Jenifer Rees Redhill 2nd Connie Haggar HHVC 3rd Gwenna Maycock Pembrokeshire College HC Thomas Bowen Pembrokeshire College

Piano/Harp

Grade 3 Piano/Harp 1st Caden Jones Caer Elen 2nd Mia Burnett HHVC

Grade 4 Piano/Harp 1st Megan Evans Caer Elen 2nd Martha Bhari Harri Tudur 3rd Abbie Collinson Greenhill 3rd Tom Bridger Penrhyn Dewi

Grade 5 Piano/Harp 1st Cosmo Karenin YBG 2nd Isabel Raymond Caer Elen 2nd Matthew Shaw Greenhill 3rd Sophie Lewis Harri Tudur

Grade 6 Piano/Harp 1st Charlotte Lewis Harri Tudur 2nd Toby Hounsell Harri Tudur

Open Piano/Harp * 1st Eliza Bradbury HHVC 2nd Loti Makepeace (piano) Bro Preseli 3rd Sami Semaani-Rodriguez YBG H.C Jenifer Rees Redhill H.C Loti Makepeace (harp) Bro Preseli

Vocal Musical Theatre and Classical Vocal

Years 7-9 1st Nyah McKee HHVC 2nd Lily Davies HHVC 3rd Martha Bhari Harri Tudur

Popular Vocal Years 7-9 1st Dawid Domonik MHS 2nd Ella Dykes-Brown MHS 2nd Mia Young Greenhill 3rd Katya Foster MHS 3rd Bella Carroll Harri Tudur Popular Vocal Years 10-13 1st Libby Banner HHVC 2nd Milly Evans-Thomas Greenhill 3rd Nia Llewellyn HHVC HC Honey Johnston HHVC

Musical Theatre & Classical Vocal Years 10-13 1st Mia Burnett HHVC 2nd Eliza Bradbury HHVC 3rd Carys Williams YBG 3rd Ella Bromby Greenhill 3rd Seren Abbott MHS

Open Vocal Ensemble* 1st HHVC Vocal Trio 2nd Pembrokeshire College vocal duo 3rd Harri Tudur Year 7 Ensemble

Open Vocal * 1st Heledd Richardson Pembrokeshire College 2nd Gwenna Maycock Pembrokeshire College 2nd Grace Griffiths YBG 2nd Cerys Evans YBG 3rd Ruby Panesar HHVC 3rd Bethany Sexton HHVC HC Jasmine Morris Pembrokeshire College HC Nancy Mason-Hoskins Pembrokeshire College Ensemble

Ensemble Grade 5- 1st YBG Brass Duet 2nd Harri Tudur Piano Duet 3rd Harri Tudur Band HC Bro Preseli Cello Duo

Open Ensemble * 1st HHVC band 2nd HHVC Flute trio

Percussion

Kit Percussion Grade 3-6 1st Sam Berry YBG 2nd Will Rowe Penrhyn Dewi 3rd Finn Evans Harri Tudur

Open Percussion* 1st Dylan Sanders-Swales HHVC 2nd Libby Phillips HHVC Jazz Grade 3-5 1st Matthew Shaw Greenhill

Open Jazz* 1st Dylan Sanders-Swales HHVC 2nd Jed Davies Pembrokeshire College 3rd Bethany Sexton HHVC Captions Individual winners:

