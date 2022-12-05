In December 2012, Guy Woodham became aware that many people in Milford Haven were destined to spend a sad and lonely Christmas Day on their own.

As a result, he set up the Christmas Day Together event which enabled people of all ages to share the joys of Christmas Day in the company of others.

Ten years on and Cllr Woodham is once again preparing for Christmas Day Together at the Pill Social Centre, knowing that this year’s event is going to be exceptionally well received by the community.

“It was when I became mayor in 2012 that I began to identify the loneliness that Christmas brings to so many people,” he said.

"This made me determined to do as much as I could to help them.”

Guy goes on to relate some heartfelt stories about the people who have attended the event over the past ten years.

“I shall never forget one elderly lady who arrived in a wheelchair.

"At the end of the day she came up to me, took my hand, and said she couldn’t remember the last time she’d left her house.

"She also told me that the enjoyment she’d had that day was more than she'd ever imagined, and this is what Christmas is all about. Sharing happiness with other people.”

All the fun of Christmas, thanks to Christmas Day Together (Image: Western Telegraph)

Invitation letters have been sent to all those who attended last year’s Christmas Day Together as well as those who have already been in touch about the day.

A three-course Christmas lunch will be served as well as Christmas entertainment and free transport. And once again the event is being provided free of charge.

Although there are currently no imposed Covid-19 restrictions, everyone attending must be fully vaccinated.

If you would like to find out more about Christmas Together, including requesting an application form to attend as a guest or a volunteer, contact Cllr Guy Woodham, by emailing christmastogether@hotmail.co.uk telephoning 07411 287 533 (please leave a voicemail message) or write to him at 4, Coombs Drive, Milford Haven, Pembrokeshire, SA73 2NZ.

