The bells of St Clements will be ringing out with gusto this Christmas Day following news that the people of Neyland will be served a fantasic roast turkey dinner - free of charge - on Christmas day.

The meal is being made available to anyone living in Neyland and Honeyborough who may be feeling lonely this Christmas.

"And this is what it's all about," said Neyland's Brian Rothero, a highly respected chef who has been asked to cook the food.

"Enjoying Christmas Day with other people who may otherwise be on their own."

Hours within announcing details of the the lunch, Brian and the church team which is organising the event - led by the Rev Alan Chadwick, vicar of St Clements - had been offered donations of turkey, potatoes and mulled wine.

The Chrismas Day lunch will be held in St Clements church hall with food expected to be served around midday. The hall will accommodate up to 100 diners and Brian confirmed that manylocals have already offered food donations including turkeys, potatoes and mulled wine.

"The response we've already had is fantastic and naturally we'de very grateful to receive anything that people may want to donate," added Brian, who own The Foresters in Neyland.

"But the main thing is to get the word out into the community that the Christmas Day lunch is taking place. So if anybody knows anyone in the Neyland community who may be lonely or struggling on their own this Christmas, please put them in touch."

Rev Alan Chadwick can be contacted on 07486 096765 for anyone who would like to make a food or wine donation, who may be able to help on the day and also anyone who may want to attend the lunch.

