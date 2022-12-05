Merlins Bridge extended their gap at the top of the Pembrokeshire League division one table to six points, after a dominant 7-0 win over Neyland, who remain second from bottom.

Richard Hughes and Matthew D’Ivry gave the league leaders a 2-0 half time lead, before Ben Davies stole the show.

He scored a second-half hat-trick, as Sam Christopher and Jordan Williams also got their names onto the scoresheet.

In the race for a top four spot, a late Kilgetty goal saw them stay in fourth as they equalised in a thrilling 3-3 draw away at Fishguard Sports.

Richard Cope scored the opener for Kilgetty, before teenage star Luke Thomas scored a quickfire brace to put the home side 2-1 up at half time.

Lloyd Hughes equalised for Kilgetty, but they were not level for long as Sean Seymour-Davies put his side 3-2 up.

With less than 10 minutes to go, Cope scored his second as the spoils were shared.

In the only other division one game, St Clears remain at the bottom after a home loss to St Ishmaels, who got three crucial points to rise away from the bottom.

Ed Richards and Joel Mills gave Tish a 2-0 lead at half time, as Joel Morgan made the score 3-0 in the second half.

However, a Will Evans penalty and a strike from Jon Seeley sparked a potential comeback for St Clears.

But a late own goal from Jason Baxter made the score 4-2 and wrapped up the points for Tish.

Only three games were played, as other sides were playing in the West Wales Intermediate Cup.

Jordan Richards was the man of the round, scoring seven goals in Carew’s 9-1 win away at Bonymaen FC. Charlie Perkins and Joel Williams scored the other goals.

Carew still weren’t the top scorers, as Hakin netted double figures in their 11-0 win at home to Cilfrew Rovers.

Ashley Bevan scored a hat-trick, as Justin Harding and Louie Hayworth both earned themselves braces. Marc Jones, Garin Gardiner, Shane Walsh and Ryan Wilson also scored for the Vikings.

Pennar Robins were knocked out after a 3-0 loss to Ynystawe Town, while Monkton Swifts also left the competition following a 6-5 penalty loss to Ragged School after their 1-1 draw.

Clarbeston Road lost 3-2 at home to St Josephs as they were knocked out as well, Blaine John and Richard Bevan scoring for the home side.