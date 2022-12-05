Five pilot projects which will help prepare thousands of young people across west Wales with skills for local employment have been approved.

They are being driven forward by the Swansea Bay City Deal Skills and Talent programme with the aim of future-proofing the region’s workforce.

As part of the wider Swansea Bay City Deal portfolio, the programme will attract £30 million of funds from the Welsh Government, UK Government, public sector and private sector.

It will be led by Carmarthenshire County Council on behalf of the region and aims to deliver 2,200 additional skills opportunities, 14,000 up-skill opportunities and create at least 3,000 new apprenticeship placements within the next decade.

These will all be delivered through collaborative working between schools, colleges, universities, training providers and businesses in the South West Wales region.

Each of the five pilots will have close links with several City Deal projects which will maximise the benefits across the region.

A Low Carbon Net Zero Awareness Raising project will be delivered across the entire region.working with apprentices and trainees, in addition to school pupils in year 10 and 11, who are considering a career in building.

Battery Manufacturing Skills is led by Swansea University in collaboration with private sector organisations and will build on skill gaps in battery manufacturing and the supply chain.

The 21st Century Skills pilot will develop work-related experiences for primary and secondary pupils across Carmarthenshire. There will be a particular focus on working towards net zero in the construction industry and the skills needed to meet the climate emergency challenge.

The Digital Sector will focus on the need for enhanced digital skills in the creative industry for pre and post-16 learners in the Neath Port Talbot area.

The Nurturing Health and Wellbeing in a Digital World aims to teach –16 year-old Swansea pupils about the life science, health and sports sectors including the development of new technologies to support a healthy and well-balanced lifestyle.

Cllr Rob Stewart, chairman of the Swansea Bay City Deal’s Joint Committee said: “These pioneering initiatives will help students prepare for a career in sectors that we expect to have a high demand for workers, transforming the prosperity of the region.

“Our first pilot project ‘Destination Renewables’ has been in delivery in Pembrokeshire since September and working in partnership with Pembrokeshire College, Pembrokeshire Council, and private sector companies it focuses on the expanding renewable energy sector.

"We are delighted to announce it has won the ‘Offshore Wind Energy Skills Award’ at the Renewables UK Offshore Wind Awards as well as being a finalist in the Wales STEM Awards. This reinforces the importance of the project as well as give us confidence on the early success of the delivery.

“The Skills and Talent Programme interlinks with all City Deal projects and will help us to grow our region, retain our talented students by providing opportunities for them to stay local and help shape our future.”