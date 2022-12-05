NEXT year’s line-up for The Big Retreat in Pembroke has been revealed!

The festival will take place in Lawrenny and provides four days of rest and relaxation with a wide variety of events including live music, yoga, wild swimming, foraging, cookery demos and gin workshops.

Among those performing at the festival – which will take place between June 1-4, 2023 – will be Toploader, Scouting For Girls, Young V, Huey Morgan (DJ set).

Also performing are Mississippi Macdonald, Ni Maxine, River Matthews, Miri, Pavey Ark, Hotflush, Jodie Marie, The Magic Teapot, Cambrensis, DJ Lindo, India Arkin, La Loba, Llewellin Duo.

Mr Motivator, Jasmine Hemsley, Max La Manna, The Fitness Chef, Mother Pukka, Mark Shayler, Maude Hirst, August Bernstein, Fell Foodie, Ryan Riley, Sofia Jin, Matt Johnson, Shahroo Izadi, Katie Brindle, Jungle Goddess, Anna Gough, Matt Pritchard, Kwoklyn Wan, David Lindo, Sandro’s Bakes, Shareefa J, Lauren Vaknine, Andrew Clarke, Kim Ingleby, Kate Rowe-Ham, Jambo Dragon, Luisa Bradshaw-White, Laura Owen Sanderson, Mahesh Hayward are also set to perform amongst many more.

Away from live music and performances, there will be activities in the Tangled Woods including bushcraft, foraging, poetry, woodland craft, nature walks, bug hunts and forest bathing.

There will be cookery demos, gin workshops, food tasting, the science of food, mocktail classes, fermenting, Ayurvedic cookery and sustainable eating events taking place in Chef’s Kitchen.

The Soul Space will host yoga classes, spiritual crafts, gong baths, fire walking, cacao ceremony, hot tubs and ice baths, wellbeing talks and breath workshops.

There will also be boot camps, triathlon training, dance classes, motivational talks, nutrition advice, paddle boarding, stretch classes and sports massage over in the Fitness Field.

There will also be fun and games for the Little Retreaters, treatments in the Woodland Spa science workshops and environmental talks in Darwin’s Den, arts and crafts in The Mind Space and inspiring stories at the Roaming Fire Pit.

For more information, including the full line up, and to book your tickets, visit https://www.thebigretreatfestival.com/