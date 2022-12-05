Pupils at a Pembrokeshire school are benefitting from an apple, banana or pear a day for free thanks to a local charitable foundation.
Fishguard’s Holy Name School has been given a grant by the Ascona Foundation to help children eat healthily during the cost-of-living crisis.
Thanks to this the school can provide free fruit from the school’s breaktime fruit trolley.
''Following a recent successful application for funding to the Ascona Foundation the school is able to offer free fruit to pupils from our fruit trolley encouraging healthy eating,” said a spokesperson for Holy Name.
“We are very grateful to the Friends of Holy Name who man the trolley every morning and keep it topped up with fresh fruit.''
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel