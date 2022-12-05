Pupils at a Pembrokeshire school are benefitting from an apple, banana or pear a day for free thanks to a local charitable foundation.

Fishguard’s Holy Name School has been given a grant by the Ascona Foundation to help children eat healthily during the cost-of-living crisis.

Thanks to this the school can provide free fruit from the school’s breaktime fruit trolley.

''Following a recent successful application for funding to the Ascona Foundation the school is able to offer free fruit to pupils from our fruit trolley encouraging healthy eating,” said a spokesperson for Holy Name.

“We are very grateful to the Friends of Holy Name who man the trolley every morning and keep it topped up with fresh fruit.''