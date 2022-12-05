Young musicians from Pembrokeshire's schools take to the stage for their first Christmas concert in front of a live audience since 2019.

The theme of the event, being staged by the Pembrokeshire Music Service, is Christmas at the Movies.

It will feature performances from all county ensembles - training band, concert band, brass band, symphonic wind band, string orchestra, rock and pop bands, young voices - as well as the Community Choir.

The concert takes place at Haverfordwest High VC School this Friday, December 9 at 7pm.

"It's a fabulous way to kick-start the festive season," said Pembrokeshire Music Service events co-ordinator Miranda Morgan.

“As a service, we’re very excited for our first in-person Christmas concert since 2019.

"Expect plenty of fun and frolics along with wonderful performances from our ensembles, who have worked tirelessly this term and have fully enjoyed being back in an ensemble environment."

A collection for Patch of tinned and non-perishable goods, Christmas chocolate treats etc, eill be made on the night.

Admission to the concert is £5 for adults and £4 for children, with £15 for a family ticket (two adults and up to four children.

)