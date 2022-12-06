Members of the public are being urged to participate in the consultation for Pembrokeshire County Council’s 2023-24 budget consultation.

Launched on Monday, December 5, the consultation is an opportunity for the public to engage with the authority on how the funding gap can be met.

Like other councils in Wales, Pembrokeshire County Council continues to face significant budget pressures – especially in light of the cost-of-living crisis.

Cllr Alec Cormack, cabinet member for finance, encouraged all those interested in how the council spends its funds to take part in the consultation.

“It’s very important that we hear from as many people in Pembrokeshire as possible,” he said.

“Like other councils, we are once again facing significant budget pressures and understanding community and household priorities is vital in helping us to make the difficult choices necessary in setting the 2023-24 budget.

“We look forward to hearing from you.”

How to take part in the consultation: Facebook Live Stream event Join a Facebook Live Stream event on December 14, 2022 from 6pm

Put your budget questions directly to Cllr Alec Cormack or the council’s director of resources, Jon Haswell, or listen to the discussion.

Questions are welcomed in English and Welsh.

For further information and to give your views, see: https://haveyoursay.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/

If you would like to take part, but do not have access to the internet, please call the council's customer contact centre on 01437 764551 to request a hard copy.

MORE NEWS