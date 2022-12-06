A Pembrokeshire headteacher has been learning a new skill, with his four-legged friend at his side.

Saundersfoot CP School head Nick Allen and his Labradoodle Blue have just qualified as part of the Burns By Your Side (BBYS) Reading Dog scheme.

Now as well as taking on the important title of the school’s resident reading dog, eight-year-old Blue will also fulfil a therapy role, as his calm and friendly personality helps children feel less stressed and anxious.

"Blue is a compassionate listener that does not judge," said Mr Allen.

Blue makes new friends at the school assembly. (Image: Saundersfoot CP School)

Burns by Your Side is a scheme aimed at children who could benefit from improved reading and communication skills.

The idea - which is tried and trusted in the USA - helps children in a variety of education settings gain confidence in building their vocabulary and fluency by reading to a dog.

Using specially trained volunteers and their companion dogs, these very special animals come to a school to hear the children read.

Who wouldn't want to read a story to Blue? (Image: Saundersfoot CP School)

Blue and Mr Allen passed the silver assessment following a 16-week training programme and he said: ‘There are lots of dog schemes to address well-being and support pupils but Burns By Your Side (BBYS) focuses on dog welfare too, so it just felt right to complete the training.

"Being involved in the BBYS scheme supports the school so much.

"Katie from the scheme visited to explain to all the pupils how to greet any dog, especially Blue.

"They have also provided equipment for Blue to enjoy when in school and, of course, his reading jacket he wears when ‘working’.

"All the pupils are eager to read to Blue and we look forward to our reading sessions in school."