Haverfordwest’s new £6.3m ‘transformational development' – the Western Quayside which is currently under construction on the site of the town’s former Ocky White department store – is being hailed as an integral means of boosting footfall and revitalising commerce in the historic market town.

Speaking to the Western Telegraph following a recent tour of the site, vice chairman of Pembrokeshire County Council, Cllr Thomas Baden Tudor, said he was confident the development will pave the way towards what he describes as a ‘resilient and thriving’ county town.

“The Western Quayside Development is a very exciting project for Haverfordwest,” he said.

“I’m pleased to see its continued progress and combined with other exciting initiatives which are currently taking place in the town, I’m very optimistic that Haverfordwest town centre will once again become a thriving commercial and residential location of choice, with the knock-on effect of creating a resilient and vibrant community.”

The attractive waterfront development is located on the site the former Ocky White department store, part of which has been demolished with the remaining structure being refurbished and extended to create 'Western Quayside’.

This comprises a state-of-the-art, accessible-to-all, three-storey development which will feature a multi-user food emporium along with a restaurant, bar and roof top terrace.

The Western Quayside, Haverfordwest (Image: Pembrokeshire County Council)

Construction work commenced in 2021 by John Weaver Contractors Ltd, and the project was originally expected to be completed in early 2023.

Work was temporarily delayed earlier this spring following the discovery of ancient artefacts and human remains dating back to the 14th century, however throughout the delay the construction team was able to proceed with work in other areas of the site.

Now that work has once again fully resumed Cllr Tudor, who is the county councillor for the Castle Ward, is confident that the £6.3m development will have a major impact in increasing footfall into the town centre.

“This is an integral part of the authority’s vision to revitalise the Haverfordwest Town Centre,” he continued.

“It’s aim is to support further business growth as well as the wider regeneration of the the county town and I’m confident that this will result in a distinct destination that will attract people and ultimately contribute to the the wiser sustainability , success and role of Haverfordwest town centre.”

The development is being funded by Pembrokeshire County Council, the Welsh Government Transforming Towns programme and the Building for Future programme through the European Regional Development Fund.

MORE NEWS