The smile says it all!

Nothing makes MS Samuel Kurtz happier than a trip to the sweet shop and last weekend, in celebration of the Small Business Saturday campaign, he popped in to Pembroke Dock’s Colwyn’s Sweet Shop.

“Small Business Saturday is a fantastic celebration of everything that makes our local businesses so special,” the Assembly Member for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire said following his Saturday treat.

“The last few years have been incredibly difficult for our business owners, from pandemic closures to the rise in the cost of energy, so we need to be doing everything we can to support small businesses this Christmas.”

The other Pembroke Dock outlets that Sam Kurtz paid a visit to was Heart of the Hoof and Lloyd’s Jewellery.

The event took place on Saturday December 3, which Mr Kurtz marked by visiting local businesses in Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire.

But he urged shoppers to continue buying local once the Christmas shopping frenzy is over.

“Sadly it’s not just at Christmas that these businesses need our support,” he continued.

“I urge all our local residents to shop locally this Christmas but also to continue doing so as we move into 2023.

"South Pembrokeshire really has so much to offer, it’s important that we show it our appreciation.”

For more information on Small Business Saturday and how to take part next year, you can visit //smallbusinesssaturdayuk.com/.

