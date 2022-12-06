Two crew members and a dog onboard a yacht called Misty Blue have been rescued off the Pembrokeshire coast.

The 23-foot sailboat had set off early on Saturday, December 3 into a brisk north-easterly wind when it departed from Lower Town quay.

It was heading towards Aberystwyth and was four miles northeast of Newport when it started to suffer engine and steering problems.

Fishguard RNLI was tasked to assist the yacht, which was heading for Aberystwth and which had departed Fishguard harbour early on Saturday 03 December.

The crew had contacted H.M. Coastguard to say they were in trouble and the Fishguard RNLI all-weather lifeboat, with seven volunteer crew, was tasked and launched at 1.00pm.

They arrived on scene at 1.25pm. The yacht was at this stage heading back to Fishguard under sail and the lifeboat provided an escort until reaching half a mile off the Fishguard breakwater when a towline was attached to the yacht.

The lifeboat then brought the yacht alongside the end of Lower Town quay, once again, arriving at 2.40pm.

After ensuring the yacht was safely moored the lifeboat then returned to its station and was rehoused and ready for action at 3pm.