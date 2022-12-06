This year’s pantomime at The Torch Theatre, Milford Haven, is a fabulous testament of the theatrical talent that this venue delights in sharing with her audiences.

Here, the Western Telegraph introduces four more of the principal characters who are performing at Sleeping Beauty later this month.

Jacob Aldcroft, from Bristol, has two acting roles in Sleeping Beauty – one as The Prince and the other as Tupper the Washer Upper.

“I’m looking forward to making a floury mess onstage cooking with the Dame, fighting evil, and generally just having a blast,” he says enthusiastically.

Jacob was born and raised in Northampton and has been living in Bristol for three years. He has visited his grandparents in Carmarthen every year for the last 20 years.

Since graduating in 2019 Jacob has been working regularly on a range of street theatre and indoor shows. As well as working with the Natural Theatre Company and Emerald Ant, he’s made his own ACE funded doorstep show, and performed in fringe venues with his own work through his company Dumb Found Theatre.

Miriam O’Brien plays Maleficent. She’s a highly skilled mezzo-soprano who trained at the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts.

Thrilled to be back again for another year of panto, Miriam said: “It’s always such a joy to be here around the wonderful familiar faces of the Torch and what a fantastic way to mark the end of one chapter and the beginning of another!”

Jâms Thomas plays Bing the King. After his recent portrayal of George in Of Mice and Men at the Torch, Jâms is overjoyed to be returning to play Bing the King in this year’s Pantomime.

“I can’t wait to have a laugh playing Bing after the tears of playing George,” said Jâms who can currently be seen playing Clock in The Tuckers on the BBC and Mick in the forthcoming series of Amgueddfa on S4C.

Clêr Stephens plays The Fairy and can’t wait for the shows to begin.

“I’m thrilled to be invited back to do panto, oh yes I am!” she laughs.

“ I feel so lucky as I’ve always had such a great time being here, it’s like a big cwtsh of theatre, love and ‘ffabiwlas’ people.”

She recently played Mami & Gillian Anderson Flea of Knowledge in ‘Petula’ a National Theatre Wales Community production with TGC & Aug 012; Caryl in ‘Our Werth’ at the Sherman Theatre and short films titled ‘Door man’ for Tower Road Pictures and ‘Last Call’ for Feral Productions.

Clêr, who currently lives in Cardiff and is originally from Bargoed in the Rhymni valley has also performed for and with Re-live Theatre, Mercury Theatre Wales, Avant Cymru, Hijinx, Lalala Productions, Likeanegg Productions, P78, and The Torch Theatre.

