An urgent appeal has been issued in the search for Eryl Reeves, who has been has missing from her home in Pembroke since last week.

Her car was found last Tuesday, November 29, at St Govans Head.

An appeal was lauched by Dyfed-Powys Police asking for any information on the missing 68-year-old.

Her family is now appealing for specially-trained divers who may be able to assist them in their search around St Govan’s Head.

"Does anyone know of any specially trained divers that could assist in the search for my mum in the St Govans Head area, we need to try every last thing we can even if it means finding her to give her the send off she truly deserves," Jenni Flood posted on Facebook.

Last Thursday, Tenby Lifeboat crew were called to the scene after a coat was seen floating in the sea.

The lifeboat was launched at 10.15am and the crew was able to retrieve the jacket, before carrying out a further search extending as far as Stackpole.

In addition to a blue jacket, Eryl is believed to have been wearing a green jumper, a white vest and dark leggings at the time of her disappearance.

The family are also requesting walkers, sailors and fishing boat operators to inform police of any sightings which could lead to Eryl's discovery.

Anyone who may have seen her or who may have information concerning her whereabouts is asked to contact Dyfed-Powys Police by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

Quote reference: DP-20221129-328

MORE NEWS