The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning of ice for Pembrokeshire on Thursday, December 8, with roads and railways set to be affected.
The warning covers almost the entirety of Wales, as much of the east coast of England, the north of Scotland and the majority of Northern Ireland.
The icy weather is expected to last from midnight until 6pm that evening.
Thursday is expected to see some parts of the county drop to temperatures of -3 celcius.
⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️— Met Office (@metoffice) December 6, 2022
Ice across Northern Ireland and Wales
Thursday 0000 – 1800
Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs
Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/fArla0EyU5
A Met Office spokesperson said: “Some disruption is likely due to icy surfaces.
“Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.
“Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.
“Some roads and railways may be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here