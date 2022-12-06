The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning of ice for Pembrokeshire on Thursday, December 8, with roads and railways set to be affected.

The warning covers almost the entirety of Wales, as much of the east coast of England, the north of Scotland and the majority of Northern Ireland.

The icy weather is expected to last from midnight until 6pm that evening.

Thursday is expected to see some parts of the county drop to temperatures of -3 celcius.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️



Ice across Northern Ireland and Wales

Thursday 0000 – 1800



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/fArla0EyU5 — Met Office (@metoffice) December 6, 2022

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Some disruption is likely due to icy surfaces.

“Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

“Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

“Some roads and railways may be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.”