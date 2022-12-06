A PEMBROKESHIRE woman was caught doing almost 100mph in a BMW on a dual carriageway.

Sheena Louise Christie, 35, of Castle Street, Pembroke Dock, was found guilty of speeding by Llanelli Magistrates Court on November 29.

She was caught on May 18 doing 99mph in a BMW M4 on the A48 near Pensarn. The limit for the road is 70mph.

She was fined £440, given six points on her licence and ordered to pay £44 surcharge and £90 costs.

MORE NEWS: