A man who used searched for images of extreme child sexual abuse online has been told he can expect a term of imprisonment when he is sentenced next month.

Paul Baker appeared in front of Judge His Honour Christopher Vosper today, Tuesday, December 6.

The court heard that Baker, 60, of Slade Park, Haverfordwest, had pleaded guilty to breaching a sexual harm prevention order at Carmarthen Magistrates Court on November 22 this year.

Police had seized three devices from Vosper which were yet to be fully forensically examined, but which included such search terms as ‘child rape’.

Craig Jones KC prosecuting said that there was an element of persistent offending and that the employment of such search terms could only point to serious risk.

MORE NEWS:

“Asking to access online material involving child rape can be a catalyst for such material to be generated and for children to be subjected to abuse,” he said.

Andrew Evans, defending, said that Baker suffered from a number of medical issues including mobility issues, epilepsy, COPD, low mood, isolation and suicidal thoughts.

“He accepts that this was a deliberate breach because he was struggling with issues,” he said. “He committed the breach to get the attention of the authorities.”

He asked that sentencing be adjourned until the appropriate reports on Baker were prepared.

Judge Vosper ruled that this should be a medical report prepared by Baker’s GP.

He adjourned sentencing until January 10 for this to be prepared and produced.

“Mr Evans has asked me to adjourn for a report from your doctor about your physical conditions in particular,” he told Baker.

“I am prepared to do that and will adjourn sentence until January 10 next year. In the meantime, you will have to stay in custody.

“The likely sentence is going to be a term of imprisonment.”