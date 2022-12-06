A gaggle of glorious greyhounds brought joy to Pembrokeshire pensioners at a recent social event.

Greyhound Rescue Wales’ therapy hounds had their first Pembrokeshire visit to the Friday Club at Solva Football Club in September in an event organised by Solva Care.

“Everyone enjoyed the visit,” said therapy hounds’ Julie Payne. “They were all very well behaved - even the humans!

“One gentleman came along [to the Friday Club] for the very first time just to see the dogs as he sadly lost his terrier a few months before.

“He was so grateful just to be around dogs and spending time with them. He bumped into one of our volunteers the following day and kindly donated some dog food tins as a gesture of thanks.”

The first visit by the therapy hounds to Pembrokeshire was a great success. (Image: Greyhound Rescue Wales)

The Therapy Hounds Project began in 2016 and has flourished ever since. The project enables adults to seek therapy through dogs, which currently visit universities and care homes around south-west Wales and south-east Wales.

The project has very recently started expanding into Pembrokeshire and the surrounding areas.

“As a group we take dogs in to greet students and adults who may be going through a tough time and let them spend an hour with the dogs,” said Julie.

“During this time, people are able to sit next to the dogs and are able to interact with them, patting and stroking them.

“Many students live far from home and miss their family pets; people in care homes are unable to have animals in their facilities, and being able to spend time with these lovely animals can really make a difference.”

Although Therapy Hounds is run by Greyhound Rescue Wales all breeds are welcome to participate in the project.

There is an accredited dog behaviourist who assesses the dogs to ensure that they would be comfortable in these sessions. Greyhoud Rescue Wales asks for a donation from the organisation visited, if they are able.

If you or another setting you know of in the Pembrokeshire area would benefit from having the Therapy Hounds come and visit, contact julie.payne@greyhoundrescuewales.co.uk or 07962 235024/01348 881521.